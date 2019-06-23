DUCHESNE — A man was killed Saturday in a crash after driving off the edge of a steep mountainside, troopers said.

The man in his 30s was driving south on state Route 191 in Duchesne County when his truck left the road onto "an elevated view area above a steep mountainside," the Utah Highway Patrol said.

The truck went off the edge and came to a stop about 500 feet from the road, near the bottom of a ravine, according to troopers.

All airbags were deployed during the crash, the UHP said. No evidence of alcohol or drugs were initially observed.

Agents from the State Bureau of Investigation were investigating the crash. Ghe man's name has not yet been released.