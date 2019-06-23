Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News sports staff takes a look back into our archives.

Val Hale was finally given the job he really wanted — BYU’s athletic director — after 17 years as an administrator at the school.

He was persuaded to stay after Weber State and Utah State wooed him for their A.D. positions, but was told both times he had a bright future at BYU.

With the looming departure of football head coach LaVell Edwards, he wound up connecting with high school teammate Gary Crowton to replace the legend when the time came.