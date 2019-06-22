NEW HARMONY, Washington County — A Hurricane woman died Saturday in a single-car accident on I-15.

Cheryl Renee Hartley, 56, was southbound when the crash occurred near New Harmony around 12:42 p.m.

She began drifting left, overcorrected right and then rolled off the dirt shoulder and . was ejected from her vehicle, said Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Andrew Battenfield. Hartley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Battenfield said troopers do not believe that speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, however he said high winds and construction may have been.