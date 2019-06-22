SALT LAKE CITY — Real Salt Lake netted a point on the road after falling behind early, as RSL tied the Chicago Fire 1-1 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, Saturday evening.

Real found itself down 1-0 when a foul by Everton Luiz gave Chicago a free kick just outside the box. Aleksandar Katai put the home team ahead 1-0 in the fifth minute, as he arched the free kick around the wall and RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando couldn't reach the shot, which bounced into the bottom right of the net.

Real Salt Lake leveled the score in the 33rd minute after Chicago’s Mo Adams was called for a penalty on a hand ball inside the box, giving RSL a penalty kick. Albert Rusnák scored his sixth goal of the year on the PK, getting Fire goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm to dive left as Rusnák knocked the ball into the right side of the net.

The tie snapped a two-game losing skid in Major League Soccer regular-season play for RSL (6-8-2), with its most recent contest before Saturday a 3-0 loss to LAFC in the U.S. Open Cup on June 11. Real now has 20 points and sits seventh in the MLS Western Conference table.

In the 89th minute, Rimando kept the score knotted after Przemyslaw Frankowski got open for a header from a difficult angle. Rimando reacted quickly, though, and got both hands on the ball to knock it away for the save.

RSL had the edge in possession (56.1 percent to 43.9) in what was a tight contest. Both teams had seven shots in the game, with two shots on goal apiece.

Real Salt Lake returns home for its next two games, hosting Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, June 29 at Rio Tinto Stadium and the Columbus Crew on July 3. RSL will play three out of four and eight of its next 11 games at home.