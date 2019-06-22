CEDAR HILLS, Utah County — Police are investigating a case of vandals causing thousands of dollars of damage to a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Someone got into the building on the corner of North Canyon Road and Bayhill Drive in Cedar Hills sometime Friday and overturned or broke all of the chairs and couches, and destroyed the thermostats, according to American Fork Police Lt. Josh Christensen.

The vandal or vandals also spray painted "scribbles" on a classroom table and chalk board, Christensen said.

Because no written threats were found in the building, the vandalism is not being investigated as a hate crime, according to the lieutenant.

A member of a congregation that meets in that building discovered the vandalism Friday evening. The doors were all locked at the time, Christensen said.

Based on the cost of the thermostats alone, Christensen said the damage is estimated to be at least $2,000.