MILLCREEK — A 17-year-old boy died Friday after police say he was shot by a relative while they fought over a handgun in Millcreek Canyon.

About 2:30 p.m., Unified police were called to the trailhead at 4700 E. Millcreek Canyon on reports of a 17-year-old with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a statement from Unified police. People who were there when the shooting happened tried to help the boy until medical crews arrived but he did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, detectives discovered that the shooting was not self-inflicted.

“It was a brief struggle between the two over the firearm (a handgun) and it resulted in an accidental discharge that unfortunately struck the 17-year-old,” said Unified police detective Kevin Mallory.

Officers arrested Emilio Madrigal-Rios, 19, and booked him into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of manslaughter and obstruction of justice, police said. Additional details about a motive or his relationship to the victim were not immediately available. Mallory only identified him as a relative.

“We’re still working on getting information as to why they were up there,” he said.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

There are no other suspects or risk to the public in connection to the shooting as of Saturday, police said.

This was not Rios' first run-in with the law.

In May, he was arrested after sticking a handgun out of his vehicle and pointing it at a pedestrian crossing the road in front of his vehicle, according to court documents.

Police in two recent arrest affidavits said Rios is a documented gang member.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.