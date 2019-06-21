SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Royals FC didn't score a goal Friday night, but they came away from Portland with a valuable point despite being shut out.

Though their offense didn't find the back of the net, the Royals' stifling defense and impenetrable goaltender Nicole Barnhart were up to the challenge.

Utah held the Portland Thorns scoreless in a 0-0 tie at Providence Park.

It was the Royals' sixth shutout of the NWSL season — in just nine matches — and pushed them into a first-place tie with Washington. Utah improved to 5-2-2 and picked up its league-leading 17th point of the season.

Portland is now one point behind Utah and the Spirit at 4-1-4.

This was the first time since May 2016 that Portland was held without a goal at home.

It took a nice defensive effort and some heads-up play by Barnhart to earn that positive result on the road. The veteran goalkeeper made a terrific diving save late in the match to preserve the shutout.

Utah defender Samantha Johnson also got her foot on a couple of attempts by Portland midfielder Margaret Purce.

The Royals had some chances later in the game, including on one possession when a couple of deflections left the ball trickling in front of the Portland net. But while the Royals tried to get to the ball in time, Portland goalie Britt Eckerstrom pounced on it.

Utah continues to play without six players who are with their national teams for the World Cup competition in France.

The Royals return to Rio Tinto Stadium next Friday to host the Seattle Reign.