SALT LAKE CITY — A new Google Trends map visualization shows whichDemocratic candidates different counties across the United States are searching for on Google.

The interactive map from Google Trends unveiled some interesting notes about which candidates are getting the most search traffic ahead of the 2020 election.

Yes, but: “Of course, raw search interest without context doesn’t tell us a whole lot, but the map is a lot of fun to look through. It’s also searchable, which means you can plug in your own county and see who’s dominating there,” according to Fast Company.

Here’s a breakdown of Utah’s most searched Democratic candidates by county:

Box Elder County — Joe Biden

Weber County — Joe Biden

Davis County — Joe Biden

Morgan County — Joe Biden

Summit County — Joe Biden

Salt Lake County — Joe Biden

Utah County — Joe Biden

Uintah County — Joe Biden

Grand County — Joe Biden

Washington County — Joe Biden

Beaver County — Joe Biden

Wasatch County — Bernie Sanders

Duchesne County — Bernie Sanders

Emery County — Bernie Sanders

San Juan County — Bernie Sanders

Garfield County — Bernie Sanders

Cache County — Bernie Sanders

Iron County — Bernie Sanders

Sevier County — Beto O’Rourke

Millard County — Beto O’Rourke

Wayne County — Beto O’Rourke

Tooele County — Beto O’Rourke

Rich County — Pete Buttigieg

Kane County — Pete Buttigieg

Piute County — Amy Klobuchar

Juab County — Amy Klobuchar

Sanpete County — Elizabeth Warren

