SALT LAKE CITY — A new Google Trends map visualization shows whichDemocratic candidates different counties across the United States are searching for on Google.
The interactive map from Google Trends unveiled some interesting notes about which candidates are getting the most search traffic ahead of the 2020 election.
Yes, but: “Of course, raw search interest without context doesn’t tell us a whole lot, but the map is a lot of fun to look through. It’s also searchable, which means you can plug in your own county and see who’s dominating there,” according to Fast Company.
Here's a breakdown of Utah's most searched Democratic candidates by county:
- Box Elder County — Joe Biden
- Weber County — Joe Biden
- Davis County — Joe Biden
- Morgan County — Joe Biden
- Summit County — Joe Biden
- Salt Lake County — Joe Biden
- Utah County — Joe Biden
- Uintah County — Joe Biden
- Grand County — Joe Biden
- Washington County — Joe Biden
- Beaver County — Joe Biden
- Wasatch County — Bernie Sanders
- Duchesne County — Bernie Sanders
- Emery County — Bernie Sanders
- San Juan County — Bernie Sanders
- Garfield County — Bernie Sanders
- Cache County — Bernie Sanders
- Iron County — Bernie Sanders
- Sevier County — Beto O’Rourke
- Millard County — Beto O’Rourke
- Wayne County — Beto O’Rourke
- Tooele County — Beto O’Rourke
- Rich County — Pete Buttigieg
- Kane County — Pete Buttigieg
- Piute County — Amy Klobuchar
- Juab County — Amy Klobuchar
- Sanpete County — Elizabeth Warren
Takeaways: There are some brief takeaways about which candidates won the most Google searches.
- Elizabeth Warren won only one county in Utah called Sanpete County.
- Amy Klobuchar won two counties, Piute and Juab counties.
- Beto O’Rourke won four different counties: Wayne, Tooele, Millard and Sevier.
- Pete Buttigieg won both Rich and Kane counties.