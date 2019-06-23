SALT LAKE CITY — Keri Russell is new to the “Star Wars” universe. But the ending of the Skywalker Saga apparently made her cry.

Russell — who will play the rogue character Zorri Bliss in the new movie “The Rise of Skywalker” — talked with The Associated Press about her new role in “The Rise of Skywalker,” which, she said, is relatively minimal. Russell said the film isn’t even completed yet, so it’s possible she could receive more attention in the film, too.

But she said the film’s script, written by "Rise of the Skywalker" director J.J. Abrams, had an emotional impact on her.

“When I read his script that he wrote I cried,” Russell shared with The Associated Press. “I mean who knows what it will turn out to be and I hope it remains true to what he originally wanted.”

Russell previously starred on “Felicity,” which was co-created by Abrams. Russell said the new movie honors the entire “Star Wars” saga.

“He’s not trying to change it to be something else,” she said. “He really respects what it is.”

In fact, Russell said she has a lot of interest in “Star Wars” dating back to her days as a kid. “I have such memories of Princess Leia and Chewbacca and Han Solo, I have such memories of them — like everyone does,” Russell confessed. “So, yes, it’s incredible to get to be whatever part I am.”

Rumors: Fans have long speculated about Russell's role, though, according to ComicBook.com. Some ideas suggest she could have a connection to Rey (Daisy Ridley).