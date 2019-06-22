SALT LAKE CITY — A California insurance executive pleaded guilty to paying $450,000 to fraudulently help his daughter and son get into the University of Southern California, according to Bloomberg.

Toby MacFarlane, who specifically helped his kids become soccer and basketball recruits, admitted to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to USA Today.

MacFarlane is the 20th person out of 50 defendants to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal. Two more have agreed to plead guilty, too, but they are awaiting court hearings, according to USA Today.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton approved a plea agreement that was made between MacFarlane and prosecutors that included:

MacFarlane serving 15 months in prison (the charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years).

MacFarlane receiving 12 months of supervised released.

MacFarlane paying a $95,000 penalty and an unspecified amount of restitution.

MacFarlane will now waive rights to a trial. He cannot appeal the judge’s sentencing.