SALT LAKE CITY — Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry talked a little bit more about last month’s controversy surrounding his wife Ayesha Curry in a new interview with USA Today.

Ayesha Curry fell under fire after she said on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” that she's felt self-doubt during her marriage to an NBA star in Steph Curry. She received heavy criticism and support, some of which came from Steph Curry.

USA Today asked Steph Curry if women face a tougher time on social media.

“That’s a tough question. Everybody in some way, shape or form has dealt with some type of criticism or people calling you out or not agreeing with you. Ayesha knows that as part of people caring about what she said, that (some) people are going to try to take stuff out of context and flip her words on their head. If anybody cared to get the full context and hear what she had to say, their reaction might be different.”

Ayesha Curry’s initial comments came back in May during her interview on “Red Table Talk,” where she revealed new details about her marriage to Steph Curry.

“Stephen is very nice by nature and he’s very talkative,” Ayesha Curry said. “Everything is always very friendly and sometimes to the point where I’m like, I’m a grown woman so I’ll just insert myself. I’ll be like, ‘Hello. How are you doing?'”

"Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves (at him), but me, like the past 10 years, I don't have any of that," she said. "I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I'm like, 'Is something wrong with me?'"

"I don't want it," Ayesha Curry said, "but it'd be nice to know that, like, someone's lookin'."

The backlash started almost immediately. Celebrities weighed in on the case. Wendy Williams, Gabrielle Union and Steph Curry all rushed to Ayesha Curry’s side to defend her comments. Ayesha later defended her words on social media.