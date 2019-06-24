SALT LAKE CITY — Mark Hamill’s idea to remove Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star and replace it with Carrie Fisher won’t happen in the near future.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Fisher won’t be eligible to receive a Walk of Fame star until 2021.

Ana Martinez — the spokeswoman for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the Walk of Fame stars — told the LA Times that there aren’t any plans to change the star.

"We don't remove stars," Martinez told the LA Times. "The stars are part of the history of the Walk of Fame."

Good riddance! (and I know just who should replace him....)#AStarForCarrie ⭐️ https://t.co/DF53fOxshK — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 19, 2019

Still: Martinez said she wouldn’t rule out Fisher getting a star down the road.

"We would love for Carrie Fisher to have a star, but the application has to be submitted on the fifth anniversary of her death," Martinez told the LA Times.

"Also, how do we know that Carrie Fisher wanted one?" Martinez asked. "We don't know if she ever was interested. She was never submitted for a star. We have to have something in writing from the person — they have to sign off. [In this case,] her family would have to do that. We'll gladly take the application on the fifth anniversary."

What they’re saying: “Of course, while Fisher may not be eligible yet, it's probably pretty likely that the beloved actor will get her honor when the timing is right,” according to ComicBook.com.

Removal: Hamill called to replace Trump’s star after West Hollywood officials voted to remove it due to increased vandalism, according to The Hill.

But it really doesn’t matter. As CNN reports, “the vote was mainly symbolic, as the city has no legal jurisdiction over the Walk of Fame.” West Hollywood doesn’t make the decisions. It’s the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce who decides who stays and who goes.

West Hollywood intends to send a letter to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D), the Los Angeles City Council and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to consider removing the star, according to ABC News.