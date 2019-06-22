SALT LAKE CITY — “Stranger Things” released its final trailer for season 3 Thursday.

The new trailer shows the Mind Flayer villain is back and it’s looking for a new host, which appears to be Billy (Dacre Montgomery). Since Billy was a villain during season 2, it stands to reason he will be a villain next season, too.

The trailer shows the Hawkins Mall as a setting for the third season. And it seems the town of Hawkins will be under attack as well.

Watch the trailer below. Warning: The trailer includes minor language

What they’re saying: “So we’ve now seen two very different trailers, tone-wise. One is that of a teen summer vacation story, complete with romances and ice cream dates, while another is something of a sci-fi horror/action story,” according to Collider.

Flashback: Back in March, “Stranger Things 3” released its first trailer, which showed the children of Hawkins chilling in the summertime. But things turn sinister when the Upside Down pops up and a new monster begins to wreak havoc, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.