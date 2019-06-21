SALT LAKE CITY — An estimated 25 gallons of jet fuel spilled at the University Hospital on Friday.

As of 5:40 p.m., hazmat crews had contained the Jet A Fuel, which had flowed into a storm sewer, the Salt Lake City Fire Department said in a tweet. The spill occurred while a tanker was unloading fuel for helicopters used by the hospital, Salt Lake City Fire division chief Ryan Mellor said.

Two people came into contact with the fuel and were being decontaminated and evaluated, Mellor said.

Mellor said the main threat was to the water supply, especially if the fuel were to contaminate water treatment facilities.

"They’re designed to kind of handle some of this, but we want to make sure it’s taken care of," Mellor said.