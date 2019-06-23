“A CHRISTLIKE HEART: A Study of the Heart in the Book of Mormon,” by Derek and Ryan Squire, Cedar Fort, $14.99, 250 pages (nf)

“A Christlike Heart: A Study of the Heart in the Book of Mormon,” by Derek and Ryan Squire, is a thoughtful examination of teachings about the heart found in the Book of Mormon.

On their blog, the authors note that in the April 2019 general conference the word “heart” was said 99 times. They state that their purpose in writing this book is to “… lead others to a greater love and understanding of the Book of Mormon.”

Through personal insights, reflections, and experiences, along with the scriptures and words of prophets — ancient and modern, the authors invite an in-depth study of why the state of the heart is referenced more than 400 times in the Book of Mormon.

In 12 chapters the authors examine ways the Book of Mormon teaches about the heart through a variety of topics, including: “Diseases of the Heart,” “Hardheartedness,” “Pride in Our Hearts,” “Hearts Set Upon Riches” and “Pure in Heart,” and “Cheer Up Your Hearts.”

The book is not a quick and easy read, but is an invitation to slowly savor the ideas presented. For example, an author writes, “I have been thinking about what ‘dwindling in unbelief’ would look like in today’s world and in my life.” And then goes on to share his thoughts — an invitation to personally reflect on that topic.

A bibliography and an appendix containing a chart of heart references in the Book of Mormon by topic conclude the book.

There is no swearing, inappropriate language used, nor sexual innuendo or violence described in this book. It would be a great resource to generate ideas for family home evening discussions or personal study.

The Squire brothers, both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, live with their respective families in Bountiful. Both graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, each with a master's degree in accounting, and have both worked as CPAs and nursing home administrators.