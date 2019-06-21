SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz fans can now officially make their summer basketball plans.

The NBA released the schedules for the three summer leagues in Salt Lake City, Sacramento and Las Vegas, and hoops lovers will have plenty of action to follow in July.

Here's the Utah Jazz's summer league schedule: pic.twitter.com/lJkPABS5Hz — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) June 21, 2019

The Jazz will host their own summer league event from July 1-3 at Vivint Arena, with games scheduled against Memphis (July 1), Cleveland (July 2) and San Antonio (July 3). Those three teams will take on each other on those three days as well.

Utah's three home games in the SLC Summer League will all begin at 7 p.m. The other three games will be at 5 p.m.

Unfortunately for Beehive State basketball fans, it was reported that No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant will not play for the Summer Grizzlies. Other 2019 first-round picks SLC spectators might see include: Darius Garland (fifth, Cavs), Luka Samanic (19th, Spurs), Brandon Clarke (21st, Memphis), Dylan Windler (26th, Cavs), Keldon Johnson (29th, Spurs) and Kevin Porter Jr. (30th, Cavs).

In Las Vegas, where all teams are guaranteed at least five games, the Jazz will take on Oklahoma City (July 6, 1 p.m.), Miami (July 7, 6 p.m.) and Portland (July 9, Portland) at Cox Pavilion followed by a matchup against Houston (July 11, 6:30 p.m.) at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The NBA Summer League tournament, capping an 11-day, 83-game event at UNLV, runs from July 12-15 with opponents, times and venues TBD.

Tickets are available online at www.SLCSummerLeague.com, on the Utah Jazz mobile app, by calling 801-355-DUNK or visiting the Vivint Arena box office.

The entire Las Vegas tournament will be televised on ESPN channels and NBA TV, starting with Detroit Pistons against the Croatian National Team on July 5 at 1 p.m.

Utah’s summer league roster — likely to include second-round picks Jarrell Brantley, Justin Wright-Foreman and Miye Oni — and broadcast schedule have yet to be announced.