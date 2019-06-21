HERRIMAN — The word “inconsistent” is tossed around a lot in sports, particularly in MLS where the salary structure of the league is designed to produce parity.

Locally with Real Salt Lake, from week to week it’s impossible to get a read on what to expect when the whistle blows.

A national writer for MLSSoccer.com recently wrote, “I struggle to dissect anything about the team given the coin flip of which RSL shows up.”

In a span of two weeks recently, RSL beat Toronto FC 3-0 and lost to the New York Red Bulls 4-0.

That weekly inconsistency, as discouraging as it might seem, is realistically the norm for Real Salt Lake.

“If you look at last year, we’re one of the most consistent teams based of where we are last year. This is who we are,” said RSL coach Mike Petke.

Heading into this Saturday’s match at the Chicago Fire (6 p.m., KMYU), RSL is one of six MLS teams on a very similar trajectory as a year ago.

Through 16 games last year Real Salt Lake had 23 points, and this year that pace as slowed just slightly with 19 points through 16 matches. Six of the 23 MLS teams are within four points of last year’s pace (Toronto, Colorado, Orlando, Chicago and New York City FC).

D.C. United, Seattle and Philadelphia have made the biggest jump in the first half of the season, each with a 10-plus point improvement compared to this point a year ago. Columbus, Dallas and Kansas City, meanwhile, have double-digit fewer points than this time last year.

For RSL, it’s smack dab in the middle average land again.

Each of the past two seasons Real Salt Lake’s playoff fate was decided on the final day of the regular season, and it’s on a similar trajectory in 2019. Currently, RSL sits in the seventh and final playoff position in the Western Conference.

Asked whether he’s encouraged or discouraged to be in nearly the same position as a year ago, Petke opted for a wait-and-see approach. He said there are pros and cons to both, but with slightly more than half the season remaining he said there’s still a huge opportunity to make a second-half push.

That would require more consistency in getting results from week to week, and there’s no evidence to suggest that will happen any time soon.

During Real Salt Lake’s best five-year run in franchise history (2010-2014), it finished with 53-plus points in the standings every season and never finished below third place in the West.

Over the past four years RSL has yet to hit the 50-point plateau, settling in the 40s all four years — making the playoffs twice and missing them twice.

Spenser Heaps Head coach Mike Petke talks to players during a Real Salt Lake practice at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

RSL defender Nedum Onuoha spent his entire 14-year career in England before joining MLS late last summer. During his time here, he’s noticed that because teams are so evenly matched the slightest difference positively or negatively can sway an outcome.

He said in Europe the top-tier teams typically get results every game even when they’re not playing their best. Los Angeles FC is the only team in MLS that fits that mold this season with its 11-1-4 record — on pace for the best in league history.

Onuoha said LAFC’s ability to consistently get results is encouraging because it means such consistency can happen in MLS too and not just in Europe.

“There is potential to do it because you do see it with some of the more successful sides so far this season, like an LAFC for example,” said Onuoha. “It’s not a million miles away. You just need to have a consistent approach and really believe in what we’re doing every single week.”

RSL heads into Saturday’s game in Chicago riding a two-game losing skid, but it should be nearly full strength when it takes the field against the Fire.