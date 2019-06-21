A climber rappels down a granite wall in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Friday, the first day of summer and longest day of the year. The solstice is an astronomical event that happens twice — once in summer and once in winter — each year when the sun reaches its highest position in the sky as seen from the North or South Pole. Solstices occur on June 20 or 21 and December 21 or 22 each year.

