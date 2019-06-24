The U.S. suspects that the series of attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman is Iran’s doing. Now, Iran has shot down a U.S. drone flying in international airspace near the Strait of Hormuz.

We do not have a confirmed Secretary of Defense. We have hawks like John Bolton and Mike Pompeo advising the president. What does our fearless leader say about the situation? “You’ll see what happens.”

Iran intends to disregard the uranium restrictions in the 2015 nuclear deal. Trump withdrew from the agreement and now he has no credibility to press for compliance from Iran.

If he wants our allies to force Iran to comply, he would be admitting that the Obama deal was better than no deal at all.

It makes me wonder if Trump is capable of planning a strategy for governance other than to undo the Obama legacy.

Trump should get approval from Congress for any type of military response. The aggressive actions by Iranian forces and their understudy groups imperil U.S. personnel and interests all over the Middle East. We should not bumble into another war.

Don Hiddleson

Millcreek