I’m an advocate for early learning, but there’s no reason children need preschool if they have an involved parent in the home. I have seen some wonderful examples of children who excel in sports, music reading, sciences etc., etc. Their parents are always teaching. These children know how a barometer works, can tell you today’s high and low temperatures, know when there’s a full moon and why, and on and on. It’s amazing to see. So parents, don’t fret because your child is missing preschool, just take time daily to teach him how this wonderful world operates and your child will excel.

Darlene Bennett

Salt Lake City