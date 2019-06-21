Rachel Perron, of New Castle, California, clips a weed during a service project along the Jordan River in Salt Lake City on Friday. The service project is an extension of Gospel Grace Church's Plant Camp, where youth groups from churches around the country come to serve the Salt Lake community. During the service project, the volunteers pulled puncturevine, also known as goathead weed, an invasive weed that produces burs with sharp spines that can injure humans and animals, as well puncture bicycle tires. The volunteers were split into teams for a friendly competition, weighing what’s been pulled to determine which team removed the most invasive weeds.

