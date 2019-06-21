SALT LAKE CITY — On June 7, the Utah men’s basketball program announced that forward Donnie Tillman would be taking a leave of absence and miss the 2019-20 season to be with his mother as she deals with significant health problems.

At the time, it was seen as a big loss for the Runnin’ Utes, with Tillman being the reigning Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year. Nevertheless, it seemed possible Tillman would return for the 2020-21 campaign, even if coach Larry Krystkowiak thanked the Michigan native for his contributions to the program.

Then, on June 10, college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman tweeted that Tillman would be transferring, and on Thursday, numerous reports surfaced that he was on a visit to Rutgers in New Jersey.

Tillman retweeted four tweets indicating he was on a visit to Rutgers.

Utah’s transfer Donnie Tillman on a visit at Rutgers. Was Pac12’s 6th man of the year. — The Basketball Diary (@TheBBallDiary) June 20, 2019

Per @TheBBallDiary, Donnie Tillman, who is the reigning Pac-12 sixth man of the year, is on a visit to Rutgers. Find out more about this intriguing transfer candidate here. #RHoops https://t.co/bH0505Awod — Aaron Breitman (@aaron_breitman) June 20, 2019

#ScarletKnights MBB getting a visit from Utah forward transfer target Donnie Tillman is huge.



In last five games of the year (4 regular season, 1 in PAC12 tournament), he had most minutes of the season (32.4 minutes):

14.4 PPG

5.2 rebounds

1.2 TOs

50% FG

15-for-18 FTs — Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) June 20, 2019

Can confirm reports that Utah transfer Donnie Tillman is at Rutgers for a visit today. Intriguing prospect for the Scarlet Knights: https://t.co/MJBlm8HaN8 — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) June 20, 2019

Before news of Tillman’s visit to Rutgers broke, he told the Deseret News via Twitter direct message regarding Utah’s June 7 announcement, “I never said leave of absence.”

New Jersey-based reporter Brian Fonseca reported in his story on Tillman’s visitthat Tillman’s mother lives in Las Vegas (Tillman finished his high school career at Findlay Prep there).

Attempts to reach Tillman Friday were not successful.

Prior to the announcement that Tillman would be taking a leave of absence, he had put his name in the NBA draft and had a workout with the Utah Jazz before withdrawing by the May 29 deadline to maintain college eligibility.