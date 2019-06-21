SALT LAKE CITY — The NBA Finals are over. The Golden State Warriors fell to the Toronto Raptors, which ended the chance of the Warriors completing a three-peat.

On the latest episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, Ayesha Curry revealed what her husband, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, and the rest of the team are going through now that the NBA Finals are over.

“The mood right now looks like sloping greens and 9-irons and drivers," Ayesha said. "That's what happens during the offseason."

Kimmelreplied, "So, it's a golfing type mood?"

Ayesha replied, "You know what? At this point, a lot of times, things are bigger than basketball. So at this point, (Steph) just wants his teammates to get healthy.”

Curry appeared on the show to promote her new show “Family Food Fight,” which will air on ABC. Her husband Steph Curry will also debut a new show called “Holey Moley,” which is basically a reality game show centered around, you guessed it, mini-golf.