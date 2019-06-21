SALT LAKE CITY — Ayesha Curry recently opened up about what happened when she served President Barack Obama at her International Smoke restaurant.

Curry revealed on “Live with Jimmy Kimmel!” this week that she didn’t just cook for President Obama. She and her husband, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, sat down with Obama and joined him for dinner.

"It was nerve-wracking," Ayesha Curry told Kimmel. "Everything was like down to the 11th hour, and I thought we were just hosting, only to find out we were actually invited to the dinner."

Curry said she also gave a welcome speech for Obama at the dinner, too, according to SFGate.com.

Obama dined at Curry’s restaurant back in February, according to Eater. Chef Michael Mina tweeted about it after it happened.

“No greater privilege than to cook for this man on Presidents’ Day,” Mina wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for the highest honor @barackobama.”