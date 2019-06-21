SALT LAKE CITY — Grace Summerhays, whose older brother Preston became the youngest winner of the Men's State Amateur last year at age 15, became the youngest female qualifier in State Am history and just the fourth female to qualify in the tournament's 121-year history.

The 14-year-old Summerhays is the daughter of former PGA Tour golfer Boyd Summerhays, who is the golf coach for Utah's Tony Finau. She lives in Arizona during the school year and in Utah during the summer. Summerhays shot a 1-over-par 73 at the State Am qualifier at Glen Eagle Golf Course Wednesday to advance to next month's State Amateur at Soldier Hollow Golf Course in Midway, July 8-13.

Other females to play in the Men's State Am include Annie (Thurman) Young in 2004 and 2005, BYU golfer Naomi Soifua in 2017 and Carly Dehlin-Hirsch in 2018.

“It feels great to join the women that have played in the State Am before me," Summerhays said in a release from the Utah Golf Association. "This has been one of my goals for a while and it feels amazing and is so special to me. It is so great to be one of four women to qualify for the Utah State Amateur and be named alongside such great golfers.”

This will mark the sixth time the State Am will be played at Soldier Hollow Golf Course. A total of 288 qualifiers will start and following 36 holes of stroke play qualifying, the low 64 players will advance into match play with the finals scheduled for July 13.