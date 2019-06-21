PROVO, Utah — BYU junior middle blocker Miki Jauhiainen became the first Academic All-American in program history after being named to the Google Cloud Academic All-America Third Team on Friday.

Playing in all but three of BYU’s sets in 2019, Jauhiainen led the team with 94 total blocks, including five solo blocks, while also tallying the third-most service aces on the team with 18.

With a GPA of 4.00, the junior computer science major advanced to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Men’s At-Large Team ballot after being selected to the All-District First Team for District 8. The ballot included 87 total nominees that advanced from the eight NCAA Division I districts.

For more information about the Google Cloud Academic All-America program and to see the full 2019 Academic All-America Men’s At-Large Team, visit CoSIDA.com.