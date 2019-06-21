SALT LAKE CITY — A new international TV spot for the upcoming “The Lion King”remake showcases two crucial elements returning from the original film — James Earl Jones’ Mufasa and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

According to AV Club, the international spot surfaced on Twitter and features Donald Glover’s Simba and Beyoncé’s Nala singing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

Glover and Beyoncé’s singing is also interspersed with a monologue from Mufasa, Simba’s father. “Look at the stars. The great kings look down on us from those stars, and so will I,” Jones says.

Director Jon Favreau has previously said Jones’ inclusion in “The Lion King’s” cast was important to carry the legacy of the original animated film, according to Deseret News.

“Just hearing him say the lines is really moving and surreal,” Favreau said. “The timbre of his voice has changed. That served the role well because he sounds like a king who’s ruled for a long time.”

The Wrap notes “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” was written and composed by Tim Rice and Elton John in 1994. The love ballad would go on to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song, and John won a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

“The Lion King” opens in theaters on July 19, and stars Glover, Beyoncé and Jones alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and Alfre Woodard.