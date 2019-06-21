This week's news was full of talk about Iran, reparations, the 2020 presidential race and more.

President Trump formally announced his reelection campaign for the 2020 presidential election, though he filed for reelection in January 2017.

His rally echoed his 2016 campaign and he joins a crowded Democratic field.

Lisa Benson

Dana Summers

Joel Pett 2020 rally

Walt Handelsman

Scott Stantis

The Trump administration proposed adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Officials within the Census Bureau argue against adding this question because it could harm the census. New evidence has surfaced implying that the goal of the census was to undercount minorities in the country in favor of Republican electoral power. The administration denies this.

Lisa Benson

Dan Wasserman

Drew Sheneman

Tensions with Iran are on the rise.

The U.S. blames Iran for attacks on oil tankers, and announced Thursday that Iran had shot down a U.S. drone.

Nick Anderson

If the U.S. were to enter into a conflict with Iran, it would be doing so without some key leaders in place, such as a Secretary of Defense.

Dana Summers

Scott Stantis

Bill Bramhall

A subcommittee for the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on reparations for African Americans.

Some people are asking about other groups who have suffered in the past at the hands of the U.S. government.