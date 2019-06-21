Warning: Spoilers for “Toy Story 4” below.

SALT LAKE CITY — No one died in “Toy Story 4.” Well, no one important or that we know of or met during the “Toy Story” series. But it would appear that Woody (Tom Hanks) is out of it. Hanks said he was pretty confident that he read Woody’s lines for that last time, according to Refinery29.

“When it came to pass, I felt as though I was on the other side of a river waving to everybody that I had left back in the old country … You get in your car (and you leave) and you get back through and you think, I have recorded the last moment of the current ‘Toy Story,’” he said.

But, according to Refinery29, Hanks and Tim Allen were given talking points for the “Toy Story 4” press tour. So Hanks brought out the talking points and walked the crowd through them.

“‘Toy Story 4’ is about Woody’s journey into the world outside the comfort of Bonnie’s playroom. And all the possibility that holds for a toy. So just take that and extrapolate it as far as you want to and we’ll see what goes on. And thank you Disney Vertical Integration department, so I’m aware of what I’m supposed to say here.”

But Allen, the voice of Buzz Lightyear, said something different: “It’s good that we wrote Tom (Hanks) out. He’s out. It’s a big surprise. But thank god Woody is finally out of the movie, huh everybody? We said sayonara to the cowboy.”

More: “Toy Story 4” has a number of post-credits scenes that are dedicated to Woody’s new life, according to Vox. The post-credits scenes show Woody working with Bo Peep and their gang to help lost toys find families. In another post-credits scene, Forky finds a friend when Bonnie builds a female version of Forky. And, lastly, the end-credits scene includes Combat Carl, a call back to a running joke early in the film, according to Vox.