SALT LAKE CITY — Dairy Queen announced a free ice cream promotion to celebrate the first day of summer.
Dairy Queen will give you a free small regular or dipped cone with any purchase throughout the day. But there are a few steps you’ll need to take to receive the free ice cream, according to USA Today.
- Download the Dairy Queen mobile app.
- Find the offer available in the app.
- Use it at the participating location.
- You can also enter to win a trip to Universal Orlando Resort on the app.
Read more: Find your participating Dairy Queen on the company’s website.