Todd Berkey, The Tribune-Democrat
A Westmont High School student enjoys a free ice cream cone from the Westmont Dairy Queen location in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, as snow falls on the first day of spring, Tuesday, March 20, 2018. The Dairy Queen Corporation was giving out one free cone per customer to celebrate the first day of spring.

SALT LAKE CITY — Dairy Queen announced a free ice cream promotion to celebrate the first day of summer.

Dairy Queen will give you a free small regular or dipped cone with any purchase throughout the day. But there are a few steps you’ll need to take to receive the free ice cream, according to USA Today.

  • Download the Dairy Queen mobile app.
  • Find the offer available in the app.
  • Use it at the participating location.
  • You can also enter to win a trip to Universal Orlando Resort on the app.

Read more: Find your participating Dairy Queen on the company’s website.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
