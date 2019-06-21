SALT LAKE CITY — Dairy Queen announced a free ice cream promotion to celebrate the first day of summer.

Dairy Queen will give you a free small regular or dipped cone with any purchase throughout the day. But there are a few steps you’ll need to take to receive the free ice cream, according to USA Today.

Download the Dairy Queen mobile app.

Find the offer available in the app.

Use it at the participating location.

You can also enter to win a trip to Universal Orlando Resort on the app.

Read more: Find your participating Dairy Queen on the company’s website.