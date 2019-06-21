FILLMORE — A father and daughter were injured after being struck by lightning Thursday evening while attending a church activity.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. at the Territorial Statehouse State Park museum. The man and teen were taken to a Fillmore hospital, the Millard County Sheriff's Office said. They were then flown to University Hospital in Salt Lake City for treatment.

After the lightning strike, the girl regained consciousness but was disoriented. Crews gave the father CPR. He had a pulse, but he needed artificial respiration during the ambulance ride. He regained consciousness during the flight to Salt Lake City, officials said.

Authorities on Friday said the girl suffered a damaged ear drum and first-degree burns. Additional information about her and her father's condition was not available.

The father and daughter had been at the museum as part of a youth conference with several wards from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said Scott Hartley, a bishop who was there at the time of the accident.

The group was playing pioneer games when the storm started, he said.

"It wasn't too bad and just all of a sudden, lightning and thunder and then it broke loose," Hartley said.

He was about 100 yards away from the father and daughter when the lightning struck.

"Heard a big crack and a buzz and everybody started scattering. We (saw) some people on the ground and we went down to see what was going on. They took the young lady in the building and we got the gentleman in the little cabin over there out of the rain so they could work on him," Hartley recalled.

As for the father and daughter, "just hope for the best," Hartley said. "They'll take all the prayers they can get."

Hartley said he was thankful more people weren't hit.