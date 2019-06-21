SALT LAKE CITY — Could Tom Holland’s Spider-Man face off against Tom Hardy’s Venom? According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, it’s probably going to happen.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Feige said the fact that Sony owns film rights to Spider-Man and associated characters means Peter Parker could clash with Eddie Brock, one of his biggest rivals and allies in the comics.

“I think probably it's up to Sony. Sony has both those characters and has Venom in their world,” Feige said. “I don't know what their plans are for another Venom or if they’re doing that. But it seems likely at some point.”

As for Sony’s perspective, “Venom” producer Amy Pascal said in an interview with Fandango she wants the Spider-Man, Venom and Spider-Verse franchises to all work independently of each other. However, she also hints that characters from each could interact with each other.

“Everybody would love to see that. You never know someday... it might happen,” she said. "I think you should assume there is nothing to exclude."

ComicBook.com also reports that Pascal and Sony have plans in mind with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Venom and Holland.

“We have big plans for Tom Holland to be a part of everything,” she said. “I can say that we've had a fantastic partnership and you never know what's going to happen.”

Gizmodo notes Pascal said a sequel to last year’s Academy Award-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is in the works. The producer also confirmed to Fandango that “Venom 2” with Hardy is happening, crediting the actor’s performance in part for the film’s success.

“When you think of Venom, you'll never be able to think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in that bathtub of lobsters. And once you saw Tom Hardy do this character, that's all you needed to know,” she said.

Holland will be seen next in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which arrives in theaters on July 2. I recently reported for Deseret News that initial critical impressions for the superhero sequel are positive.