Festivalgoers react to a 16-foot dinosaur controlled by performers on stilts from the Netherlands-based theater company Close-Act Theatre at the Utah Arts Festival in Salt Lake City on Thursday. The performance piece, called "Saurus," will take place each day of the festival at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets to the annual festival, which takes place on Library and Washington squares through Sunday, are $15 for adults and $8 for senior citizens and members of the military. Children under 12 get in free. For more information, log on to uaf.org. Festivalgoers can expect cooler weather on what is technically the first weekend of summer, with temperatures near 70 on Saturday and in the high 70s on Sunday.

