SALT LAKE CITY — Ayesha Curry revealed details about her first date with Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry on her recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Curry said the two met when she came to the United States when she was 14 years old. She said Steph was one of the first two people she met.

“We met when we were 14,” she said. “We actually did have our first date down on Hollywood Boulevard. I picked him up in my ’98 Astro van.”

“What?! Was he hitchhiking?” Kimmel asked.

“No. But he did have on 3XL shorts. So that’s a sign of the times. It was our first official date. We did Madame Tussauds,” Curry replied.

Curry explained that the couple went to the wax museum and sipped chai lattes, according to the Mercury News.

Ayesha Curry explained how she and Steph had similar views on what food they wanted at their wedding.

Curry also told Jimmy Kimmel everything leading up to the release of her own restaurant called International Smoke, which is located in San Francisco and three other cities across the U.S.

Curry will return to ABC with the debut of her new show, “Family Food Fight.”