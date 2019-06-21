SALT LAKE CITY — Police recently used rapid DNA analysis to identify the remains of a missing Ogden man, a technology the Utah attorney general has highly touted but that has now come under scrutiny for use in some criminal cases.

In March, hikers at the Ogden Nature Center reported bones they had found on the mountainside. The bones were determined to belong to a human adult.

Rapid DNA analysis of samples obtained from the bone confirmed the identity as 29-year-old Mark Myres, who had been missing since May 4, 2018, according to the Utah Attorney General's Office. The cause of death is unknown.

"The Weber County Sheriff’s Department and the A.G.’s office are pleased that the use of the rapid DNA technology is able to provide answers to Mr. Myres’ family,” special agent Nate Mutter said in a press release Friday.

The attorney general’s office started using rapid DNA testing in 2018. About the size of a printer, it allows investigators to analyze evidence on the crime scene and provide results within a couple of hours, significantly shorter than the typical turnaround time for DNA analysis.

The technology has helped solve rape cases in Kentucky, identified California wildfire victims and verified family connections of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Utah press release came a day after the Associated Press reported that a state board in Texas has asked a growing government provider of the DNA equipment used in those high-profile cases to stop work amid concerns of potentially jeopardized criminal cases.

Sudhin Thanawala, Associated Press FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2018, file photo, Stephen Meer, chief information officer from ANDE, demonstrates in Chico, Calif., his company's Rapid DNA analysis system. Rapid DNA machines have helped solve rape cases in Kentucky, identified California wildfire victims and verified family connections of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. But Texas officials are raising concerns. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala, File)

"Prosecutors are saying, 'You're screwing up our cases,'" said Lynn Garcia, general counsel of the Texas Forensic Science Commission.

On Monday, the governor-appointed board sent a letter asking Longmont, Colorado-based ANDE to "cease any project in Texas involving the use of its rapid DNA technology" unless it goes through an accredited lab familiar with handling criminal evidence.

The commission says ANDE embarked on projects with police and a hospital in Houston without input from prosecutors, leaving them in the dark about evidence they're required to disclose to criminal suspects. That sent prosecutors scrambling to comply with a 2013 Texas law named after a man who wrongfully spent 25 years in prison after significant evidence in his case was withheld, according to the AP.

ANDE spokeswoman Annette Mattern disputed the accusations, saying law enforcement agencies bear the responsibility for evidence handling. She said no issues have been raised regarding ANDE's equipment.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes bought two ANDE machines and raves about the technology on his website in a video that includes about 90 seconds of ANDE promotional footage.

Jacob Wiegand, Deseret News FILE - Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes speaks to media regarding the opioid epidemic at Jordan Academy for Technology & Careers South Campus on Monday, May 21, 2018, in Riverton.

Rapid DNA has helped solve myriad cases in the state, according to the attorney general's office.

But Utah officials say they will likely no longer use rapid DNA machines for sexual assault investigations, citing a higher degree of technical analysis required, but one case raised concerns about swabs taken from a victim, the AP reported.

Utah bought the machines for low-priority property and gun crimes but in one case ran evidence from a sexual assault investigation, Mutter told the AP. He said technical assistance was needed from ANDE to help analyze the sample.

Mutter said it was "very possible" that the Utah law enforcement agency that obtained the swab, which he would not disclose, did not get consent from the victim for a rapid DNA analysis. He acknowledged concerns were raised, but said his office's reluctance to use the machine again in sexual assault cases is because the analysis requires more technical proficiency.

"I would just find it hard to believe that they wouldn't consent to extra swabs if that meant their case got adjudicated faster, and their rape suspect got held accountable faster," Mutter said.

Former Republican Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch successfully ran legislation in 2017 to create a system for law enforcement to use rapid DNA technology to help reduce evidence backlogs. It allows samples collected in the field to be connected to the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, a national database that houses DNA profiles from federal, state and local forensic laboratories.

Ravell Call, Deseret News FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah gestures as he speaks during the UTGOP election night party in Salt Lake City.

Under the previous law, police agencies could only use results from accredited labs, rather than rapid DNA analysis, to search for matches in the FBI database.

Hatch said the technology would speed up the process to identify perpetrators or exonerate innocent people.

The Utah Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers at the time raised concerns about the reliability of a DNA field test and whether it could violate people's rights.

In Texas, the commission said ANDE's arrival in Houston has jeopardized the integrity of ongoing criminal cases, although the board did not cite any that had been derailed because of the company, according to the AP. A criminal suspect who learns of undisclosed evidence could use that as grounds for dismissal or appeal. Another concern is that because the machines consume evidence, that same sample can't be retested later.

Peter Stout, CEO of the Houston Forensic Science Center, also said at least one swab taken from a sexual assault victim was lost in the mail, raising concerns about how carefully evidence was handled. Mattern said she had no information about a lost sample, but the commission noted other concerns related to the integrity of samples "sent out of state."

Sudhin Thanawala, Associated Press In this photo taken November 16, 2018, Stephen Meer, chief information officer from ANDE, demonstrates in Chico, Calif., his company's Rapid DNA analysis system, which is being used to try to ID victims of the Northern California wildfire.

Stout rejected ANDE's assertion that it had no responsibility in how evidence was handled.

"It's a little disingenuous on ANDE's part because they are so aggressive in marketing this to the officers that this is an investigative tool. And they certainly don't take the opportunity to explain and point out that you guys need to make sure you're giving everybody the information," Stout told AP.

In Arizona, Mattern defended the company asking for "performance parameters" in the proposed DNA database bill that excluded the company's chief rival, Thermo Fischer Scientific, saying it wouldn't have prevented competitors from ultimately meeting the same requirements. Mattern said ANDE later asked to kill the legislation.

During a February hearing, Mattern and other ANDE representatives testified in support of the proposal. Some senators questioned whether there were other advocates besides the company.

"Limiting that to just one company, or two companies, that can make a lot of money on this makes me uncomfortable," Arizona Democratic Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai said at the hearing.