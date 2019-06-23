A few thousand years ago, 97 percent of the world’s scientists said that the world was flat and fixed as the sun moved across the sky. Only 3 percent of the scientists believed otherwise, but they said nothing because their heads would have been cut off.

Today, 97 percent of the world’s scientists say that carbon dioxide is the cause of climate change. Only 3 percent of the scientists believe otherwise, but they say nothing because they would lose their jobs.

A few thousand years from now, what will be said about us?

Wallace Hayne

West Valley