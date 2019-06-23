The article in the Tuesday, June 18 Deseret News about the autonomous shuttle left me with one huge question, "Why?" This is supposedly a car-like thing on wheels with people in it going somewhere with no driver, yet the article states, "Federal regulations require an operator to accompany the vehicle at all times." Why not just have the operator drive it? Also, I noticed in the picture of the vehicle on the street, there is a bright yellow sign on the street saying "CAUTION, Pedestrians, Autonomous Shuttle, Keep 5 feet clear." It looks like there is some serious potential for danger here. This, to me, is just another techno-idea motivated by dreams of making money.

Jon Burton

Riverton