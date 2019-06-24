A lighthearted look at the news of the day:
President Trump opened his 2020 campaign for reelection last week by giving a talk straight out of the 2016 election, including the idea of locking up Hillary Clinton. Joe Biden seems to be stuck in a 1960s civil rights campaign against Southern Democrats and Bernie Sanders is promising a chicken in every pot and a Model T in every driveway. The stock market, meanwhile, keeps partying like it’s early 1929. If you think you’ve seen this movie before, be careful. I’m not sure movies have been invented, yet.
---
Add to all of this the brewing tensions with Iran, and we’re just a crew cut away from having almost every decade of the 20th century represented in one modern newscast.
---
Meanwhile, Roy Moore has announced he will run for the Senate from Alabama again next year, and he’s hopeful Joe Biden will want to negotiate with him.
---
Researchers at the University of the Sunshine Coast in Australia say they have evidence that excessive cellphone use will lead to horn-like protrusions in the back of the skull. Soon we’ll be able to gore people who interrupt us in the middle of Candy Crush.
---
Maybe humans actually are growing antennae, which would come in handy for those smartphone implants we’re all going to get in the future.
---Comment on this story
House Democrats tried to compel former White House communications director Hope Hicks to testify last week, but she claimed she had immunity. People who are upset with the anti-vaccine crowd in cities nationwide should come to Washington. It seems like everyone there is immune.
---
CBS News aired a 3-minute video from a drone flying over Utah’s Canyonlands National Park, which was meant to relieve stress. It’s all a matter of perspective, however. If you watch the video while imagining yourself hanging on a rope from the bottom of an airplane, it might not be as relaxing.
---
My favorite part of the video is when the drone accidentally crosses into Iranian airspace.