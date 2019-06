SALT LAKE CITY — I survived the Marvel movie marathon before "Avengers: Endgame" back in April. On Thursday, I went back to the theater for the "Toy Story 4" marathon.

We watched four movies over six hours. We ate popcorn, drank soda and tried our best to stay awake.

More importantly, we learned valuable lessons about diversity, communication and who might be the real villain of "Toy Story 3."

Watch below or visit the video on YouTube.