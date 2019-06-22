I have to wonder if people really have any idea of the effects in a person's life when they have been addicted to pornography. The way it affects their relationships with family, with a spouse, can be devastating. The rights of pornographers are better protected than the citizens on the street. When a company like Vid Angel cannot survive because of the wealth and the power behind those whose want to produce porn, is there any wonder why our country, our youth and marriages and families are struggling so very much?

It matters what we watch, it matters what we put into our heads. Those images, once they get into the brain, are so very much harder to ever overcome than drugs in our bodies.

Please don't think it will never happen to you, or that you won't be affected by what you watch.

Jan Evans

North Salt Lake