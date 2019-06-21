SALT LAKE CITY — Although Thursday was not officially Twins Day, a couple of humorous scenarios in the sports world made it seem that way.

The first twin moment happened at a PGA tournament between Salt Lake City’s Tony Finau and fellow PGA golfer Brooks Koepka. The second event featured Oregon basketball big man Bol Bol at the NBA draft and Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

Finau and Koepka played in the same group at the Travelers Championship, and it appeared their mom(s) coordinated their outfits twins style. They each wore Nike hats, pink polo shirts with white trim and black pants. They even finished with identical first-round scores.

Well, this is awkward. Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau played in the same group today at the Travelers Championship, wore the same outfit and even shot the same score. pic.twitter.com/5FF5xRDSpI — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 20, 2019

Bol Bol, son of the late Manute Bol, was invited to sit in the green room at the draft. He drew attention when arriving at Barclays Center — not just because of his immense size (7-2 with a 7-8 wingspan) but also because his black outfit was adorned with sparkly spider webs.

Sports Illustrated tweeted out a video of Bol in his Black SpiderMan-like digs, and it caught the attention of a couple of Jazz players.

Mitchell, who famously goes by the nickname “Spida,” tweeted the video of Bol and joked, “Hold up bruh. …” The Jazz guard wore a similar suit to the ESPYs.

When you try to make up for messing up on the first Spida pic.twitter.com/GvpxA8Ra1B — Kris (@5kl) June 21, 2019

While that was funny on its own, Rudy Gobert took it to another level by retweeting Bol and his attention-grabbing outfit and adding this fun jab, “Finally someone who knows how to wear a Spiderman suit.”

Finally someone who knows how to wear a Spiderman suit. https://t.co/TZoL1V03zs — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) June 20, 2019

For the record, Gobert was not teasing Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland, the actors who’ve played Spidey in the past couple of decades.

It was clearly a tongue-in-cheek shot at his Spida teammate whose signature red-and-blue Spider-Man shoes are about to hit the market.

Donovan Mitchell and Bol Bol 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ueqhttMs2x — Brandt Goetz (@brandt_goetz) June 20, 2019

• Mike Conley has learned his lesson and is now spreading the word that Utah isn’t a city.

Rain check. But that is amazing! Also, it’s Salt Lake City.. 💪🏾😌 https://t.co/kOQfBQVKl9 — Mike Conley (@mconley11) June 20, 2019

• Speaking of Conley, the Jazz guard-to-be apparently was traded on his 1 billionth second alive.

• Utah football’s ‘window of opportunity is wide open,’ per SBNation.com

• How to participate in the Utes’ football uniform tournament:

Here is your 2019 #UteArmourMadness Championship matchup. Voting will begin tomorrow morning. Blackout is gunning for a 3-peat while the throwback is looking for its second title since winning the initial tournament. pic.twitter.com/ryuXz5EIbd — UtesEquipment (@UtesEquipment) June 20, 2019

