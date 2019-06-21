SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 21.

The border surge you haven't heard about: More Americans are moving from the U.S. to Mexico than the other way around.

U.S. suicide rates highest since WWII. But this intervention saves youths

Why Boeing is still struggling to gain public trust.

An environmental group says new nuclear power plant too pricey for Utah's municipal utilities.

Utah Jazz pick Darius Bazley for OKC; select Jarrell Brantley in 2nd.

National media are giving high praise to the Utah Jazz for the Mike Conley trade. Here's what they're saying.

'Toy Story 4' marathon: I cried for Woody and Buzz; there's beauty in moving on; Is the 'Toy Story 3' villain actually right?

Life without parole ordered for Utahn who murdered wife, tried to kill daughter

