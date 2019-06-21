SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 21.
The border surge you haven't heard about: More Americans are moving from the U.S. to Mexico than the other way around.
U.S. suicide rates highest since WWII. But this intervention saves youths
Why Boeing is still struggling to gain public trust.
An environmental group says new nuclear power plant too pricey for Utah's municipal utilities.
Utah Jazz pick Darius Bazley for OKC; select Jarrell Brantley in 2nd.
National media are giving high praise to the Utah Jazz for the Mike Conley trade. Here's what they're saying.
'Toy Story 4' marathon: I cried for Woody and Buzz; there's beauty in moving on; Is the 'Toy Story 3' villain actually right?
Life without parole ordered for Utahn who murdered wife, tried to kill daughter
A look ahead to your weekend:
- Lucinda Williams recalls the 1 year she lived in Utah and chasing peacocks on Flannery O’Connor's farm.
- Theater review: Elizabethan spies play dirty in new Utah-produced play, 'Shaking the Earth'
- Your Weekend: Salt Lake's summer festivals continue at Library Square
- Movie review: Ron Howard's 'Pavarotti' hits high notes celebrating the 'King of the High C's'
- For 60 years, Bill Harris ran a music store in Provo. Now his 27-year-old grandson is continuing his legacy
- Raised in Utah, then trained at BYU, a Pixar animator recalls making 'Toy Story 4'
A look at our top-read stories:
- Supreme Court rules 7-2 that 'Peace Cross' can remain standing.
- What the Mike Conley trade means for the Utah Jazz's quest to win an NBA championship
- Research suggests phone use is causing young people to grow horns on their skulls
News from the U.S. and world:
- Pentagon releases map disputing claim US drone violated Iranian airspace; Iran’s version is very different (Fox News)
- Hope Hicks says she told 'white lies' only about small matters (CNN)
- Biden called Booker to quell tensions. Things only got worse (Politico)
- China is cracking down on safe houses used by North Korean defectors, activists say (CNN)
- In Rare Rebuke To Trump, Senate Votes To Block Saudi Arms Sales (NPR)