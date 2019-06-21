SALT LAKE CITY — Apparently Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are examples of two different styles of handling a crisis, according to AdAge.

Marketing executives face public relations crises all the time. There are multiple ways to handle it. And, according to AdAge, Loughlin and Huffman offer two different styles of managing those crises.

“Decide your approach: never guilty at any cost, or looking to be forgiven. Get stakeholders on board and agree on an approach. Is your brand more relatable to the way Felicity Huffman approached her crisis by immediately apologizing and admitting guilt? Or is your brand and its leadership more of the bristling type who never wants to back down and would prefer to approach a crisis like Lori Loughlin has with a ‘never admit guilt’ stance?”

“I hope you never have to deal with a PR crisis, but if you do, understanding whether the company is a Felicity or a Lori and following this plan of action should help you navigate the situation and rest easier at night.”

Similar: As I wrote for the Deseret News, Huffman and Loughlin exhibit two different ways of handling the college admissions scandal.

Reports suggested that Huffmanand her husband William H. Macy attended their daughter Sofia’s high school graduation. With Huffman's sentencing date set for Sept. 13, the couple are looking to move on from the scandal for now. They want to live their lives as though there is no scandal, according to reports.

Loughlin, meanwhile, has been heavily involved in her case. She and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are focused on their defense and a possible second legal hiccup with the University of Southern California. More recently, reports indicate that Loughlin is spending time with friends this summer.