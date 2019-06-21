SALT LAKE CITY — There’s an island off of Norway that may become the first ever time-free zone, CNN reports.

The people of Sommarøy are currently campaigning to make their island the world’s first time-free zone. Sommarøy, which means "Summer Island,” is pretty unique. The sun doesn’t ever set from May 18 to July 26, meaning the sun shines for 69 days in a row.

Of course, the flip side is that the sun doesn't rise from November to January. When the sun is up, the locals "make the most of these precious months, with no regard to conventional timekeeping,” according to CNN.

"There's constantly daylight, and we act accordingly," islander Kjell Ove Hveding said in a statement to CNN. "In the middle of the night, which city folk might call '2 a.m.,' you can spot children playing soccer, people painting their houses or mowing their lawns, and teens going for a swim."

The town met on June 13 to sign a petition to become a time-free zone. Hveding already met with a Norwegian parliament member to talk about the challenges of passing the initiative.

"To many of us, getting this in writing would simply mean formalizing something we have been practicing for generations," he said.

Hveding told Gizmodo that it might be a good idea to get rid of time altogether.

“You have to go to work, and even after work, the clock takes up your time,” Hveding said. “I have to do this, I have to do that. My experience is that [people] have forgotten how to be impulsive, to decide that the weather is good, the Sun is shining, I can just live.”

Bigger picture: The European Union voted back in March to scrap daylight saving time by 2021.