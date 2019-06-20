SALT LAKE CITY — The roster for “Space Jam 2” is starting to fill out, and it’s full of all-stars.

LeBron James previously announced he will be resurrecting “Space Jam” — the quirky '90s comedy featuring Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes characters — with a sequel due in 2021.

On Wednesday, right at the height of the NBA trade and free agency fever, we learned who could potentially make it into the film.

In the original “Space Jam,” NBA stars Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley and Muggsy Bogues lost their basketball skills so that little aliens could become extraordinary players to defeat the Looney Tunes and Jordan for the sake of global domination.

But James is looking to reach out to the WNBA this time around. Sources revealed some of the cast members to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Anthony Davis

Klay Thompson

Diana Taurasi

Nneka Ogwumike

It won’t end there. Charania reported that “several more NBA and WNBA players, including Chiney Ogwumike, are expected to play roles in film.”

Sources: Space Jam 2, starring LeBron James, is expected to feature key roles for Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike. Several more NBA and WNBA players, including Chiney Ogwumike, are expected to play roles in film. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2019

What they’re saying: “Of course, the immediate name that stands out is Davis, who just joined James and the Los Angeles Lakers via a trade,” according to Uproxx. “But he’s just one of what should be a tremendous cast: Lillard and Thompson are both known for their fun personalities, Taurasi is a legend, and Ogwumike has shown that she’s a star in the making during her various appearances on ESPN. At the end of the day, these casting choices rule, and we should all be excited to see how they’ll turn out when the film drops in 2021.”