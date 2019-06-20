SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz took the buzz out of the NBA Draft for their fan base Wednesday by trading away their first-round pick for a much-needed top-tier point guard.

Most fans were happy to take that trade-off, considering standout point guard Mike Conley is Utah-bound.

But after that and some more last-minute wheeling and dealing, the Jazz didn't end up selecting for Memphis after all. The Grizzlies traded up to the No. 21 spot with Oklahoma City, according to multiple reports, to nab Gonzaga's Brandon Clarke. Utah then picked 6-foot-9 forward Darius Bazley — an Ohio athlete who trained on his own this past season to prepare for the draft — for the Thunder at No. 23 overall.

Barring a trade, Utah will have one draft pick of its own later tonight — the 53rd overall selection in the late second round.

Utah will fill its roster during the free-agency period after sending veteran guard Kyle Korver, power forward Jae Crowder, second-year guard Grayson Allen and two first-round picks — Bazley and a future protected selection — to the Grizzlies in exchange for the talented Conley.

Bazley originally committed to play for Syracuse and then came close to playing for the SLC Stars in the G-League, but ultimately decided to train on his own for a year in preparation for this draft. As the Deseret News' Eric Woodyard reported, Bazley filled part of the time by taking a three-month, $1 million internship with New Balance.