SALT LAKE CITY — For the second year in a row, USA Gymnastics is back in Utah.

The American and Hopes classics, competitive qualifiers for the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships and the GK Hopes Championships, respectively, will be held this weekend at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah.

Over a hundred gymnasts — 106 in total — including 2018 World Cup all-around bronze-medalist Jordan Chiles and 2020-21 Utah gymnastics commit Jaylene Gilstrap, will take part in the proceedings.

Each classic will consist of two sessions, with the Hopes Classic slated for Friday (2:40 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.) and the American Classic for Saturday (10:15 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.).

“We look forward to returning to the Huntsman Center for the American Classic and the Hopes Classic,” Annie Heffernon, vice president of women’s gymnastics for USA Gymnastics, said in a press release. “Last year, the Huntsman Center and the Utah Sports Commission were excellent hosts, and our aspiring gymnasts had an enjoyable, competitive experience in a great atmosphere.”

The American Classic is the preeminent competition of the two, as it features Junior and Senior Elite level gymnasts, with spots in both the U.S. Classic — another qualifying meet — and this year’s U.S. Championships on the line.

In addition to Chiles and Gilstrap, Sloane Blakely (the 2019 Gymnix International balance beam silver medalist), Sunisa Lee (the 2019 Jesolo Trophy all-around champion), Ciena Alipio (silver medalist on balance beam at the 2019 Jesolo Trophy), Skye Blakely (junior vault and uneven bars champion at the 2019 Gymnix International, as well as last year’s junior all-around bronze medalist at the 2018 American Classic), and Shania Adams (the all-around silver medalist at the 2018 American Classic) are among the notable U.S. National Team members expected to compete.

“Our state is pleased to welcome these aspiring athletes and future stars,” Aaron White, director of stadium and arena event services, said. “The Huntsman Center is an iconic gymnastics venue, surrounded by a community that loves the sport. We’re happy to host both competitors and fans in this special event.”

Juniors will, by and large, compete in the earlier session on Saturday at 10:15 a.m., while the seniors’ session will commence at 1:45 p.m.

Gilstrap is one of those seniors and is making a return appearance to the U., as she and a pair of other Utah commits — Grace McCallum and Deanne Soza — took part in the American Classic last summer as well.

As for the Hopes Classic, the competition includes gymnasts just below the Elite level, from the ages of 10 to 13.

Those gymnasts who achieve the qualification score will advance to the GK Hopes Championships, which are the culmination of the Hopes' season and are scheduled for July 19 in Louisville, Kentucky, the same weekend as the U.S. Classic.

Among those expected to compete Friday is Ava Jackson of Riverton (Utah/Olympus Gymnastics), the lone representative for the state of Utah.