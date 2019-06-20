Heading into Thursday night's NBA Draft, the expectation is that it will end up being a rather quiet night for the Utah Jazz after they agreed to trade the 23rd pick to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the deal for Mike Conley.
Nevertheless, there should be plenty of action that will end up impacting the Jazz. Here's a rundown of the most significant items that could end up affecting Utah.Comment on this story
- Before the draft officially began, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Indiana Pacers will acquire TJ Warren from the Phoenix Suns. At that time, Wojnarowski added to the reports that others have made that the Pacers will target Ricky Rubio in free agency.
- With the second pick in the draft, the Grizzlies did what they widely were expected to and took point guard Ja Morant. One local question at this point for Memphis is how it will handle the restricted free agency of former University of Utah point guard Delon Wright. Will the Grizzlies keep Wright to help Morant adjust to the NBA? It was widely assumed Morant would play at the Salt Lake City Summer League in early July, but it was reported he will not.
- The first pick to really fire up social media was when the Phoenix Suns took North Carolina's Cam Johnson at No. 11 after it was thought he'd be a late first or even early second-round selection.