Heading into Thursday night's NBA Draft, the expectation is that it will end up being a rather quiet night for the Utah Jazz after they agreed to trade the 23rd pick to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the deal for Mike Conley.

Nevertheless, there should be plenty of action that will end up impacting the Jazz. Here's a rundown of the most significant items that could end up affecting Utah.

Before the draft officially began, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Indiana Pacers will acquire TJ Warren from the Phoenix Suns. At that time, Wojnarowski added to the reports that others have made that the Pacers will target Ricky Rubio in free agency.

With the second pick in the draft, the Grizzlies did what they widely were expected to and took point guard Ja Morant. One local question at this point for Memphis is how it will handle the restricted free agency of former University of Utah point guard Delon Wright. Will the Grizzlies keep Wright to help Morant adjust to the NBA? It was widely assumed Morant would play at the Salt Lake City Summer League in early July, but it was reported he will not.

Ja Morant confirms he will not play Summer League — Peter Edmiston (@peteredmiston) June 21, 2019

The first pick to really fire up social media was when the Phoenix Suns took North Carolina's Cam Johnson at No. 11 after it was thought he'd be a late first or even early second-round selection.

The Suns made the first truly shocking move of the night, by reaching significantly for the oldest player in the draft in Cameron Johnson. Johnson was not one of the 24 players invited to sit in the NBA Draft Green Room, and there was some talk that he may fall to the 2nd round. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 21, 2019

Can someone drive the Suns home? We had to take their car keys. Thanks. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 21, 2019

“If you want Cameron Johnson, you can trade down further than 11 to get him, I’m certain.”@GaryParrishCBS gives the Suns’ pick of Johnson a D. pic.twitter.com/DviOBasmyK — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 21, 2019