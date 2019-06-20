SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz owner Gail Miller had kind words for veteran swingman Kyle Korver, who appears headed for Memphis as part of a trade for point guard Mike Conley.

"He’s such a good guy and a good player," she told the Deseret News. "We will be sad. I think we’ll always have a place in our hearts for him and a place in our organization if he desired to come back."

The Jazz agreed to trade Korver, Jae Crowder, Grayson Allen and two first-round draft picks to the Grizzlies for Conley on Wednesday. Miller said she would love to comment about bringing Conley in, but wasn't allowed to until the trade deadline passes.

Miller was in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to accept a congressional award for her work in the community and with young people. During her speech, Miller called on people to work together to end bullying, discrimination, hate, unsportsmanlike conduct and intolerance.

"We all need to stand up and speak up," she said.

Miller did just that in March after a racially charged verbal altercation between Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook and a Jazz fan. The Jazz owner took to center court three nights later to deliver a heartfelt message decrying racism. The team also banned the fan, who is white, from Vivint Arena for life.

A short time later, Korver penned a candid essay for The Players' Tribune about white privilege. He wrote that as a white man, he has the choice to opt in and out of conversations about race, whereas his black teammates don't usually have that option.

Asked in an interview Thursday after the awards ceremony about her willingness to speak out on the incident, Miller said she felt "totally at peace" in talking about it.

Miller praised Korver and other Jazz players for their reactions in the aftermath.

"It’s difficult because you don’t understand what it’s like on the other side until you have seen it firsthand," she said. "We need to come together."

The Players' Tribune also produced a 19-minute video of Korver and teammates Thabo Sefolosha, Ekpe Udoh and Georges Niang discussing the March incident and some of the topics Korver addressed in his essay.

"I was so proud of them," Miller said.

Miller also agreed that as one of state's professional sports teams, the Jazz unites Utahns regardless of their collegiate allegiance, which gets heated when rivals Utah and BYU play.

"It’s a wonderful place to come together and feel the community camaraderie," she said. "I, as an owner, really, really appreciate that."