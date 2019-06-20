OGDEN — A Roy man died Wednesday night after his motorcycle went off the road east of Ogden.

Daniel Thompson, 37, was driving south at a "high rate of speed" on Trappers Loop Road about 6:30 p.m. when he went off the side of the road, said Weber County Sheriff's Lt. Cortney Ryan.

Thompson was thrown from his motorcycle near the road's summit and sustained fatal injuries, Ryan said. He added that the motorcyclist didn't appear to brake as he went off the road, which may have been due to the speed he was traveling.

Thompson was wearing a helmet.

A witness to the crash called 911, Ryan said.